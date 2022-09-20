"Kim's Convenience" creator brings new play to Vancouver this fall

Fall is a wonderful time of year to enjoy theatre in Vancouver. And if you’re a fan of Kim’s Convenience, do we have the show for you!

Kim’s creator and playwright, Ins Choi, is bringing his new play, Bad Parent to The Cultch, from October 13 to 23.

The play was originally slated to have its world premiere this spring, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Bad Parent introduces audiences to Norah and Charles, who are trying to figure out parenthood while trying to discover who they are in relation to their toddler, each other, and the audience. The feel-good comedy directed by Meg Roe stars Raugi Yu and Josette Jorge.

“Like all the best fiction, Bad Parent was born of true experience,” said Choi in a release. “There was a turbulent time, early in our marriage, when my wife and I argued a lot. I began writing long unfiltered rants in an attempt to clarify how I was feeling and why. Many years later, I came across those rants and felt sorry for that couple back then trying to make ends meet, meet each other’s needs and the needs of a newborn.”

In an earlier statement, Roe added that Bad Parent will be worth the wait when it debuts in The Cultch’s 2022-2023 season.

“I’m so excited for Cultch audiences to see Ins Choi’s beautiful, dark, funny rumination on parenting and marriage,” Roe said. “The play is affirming and challenging and moving and makes for a terrific night out. Sometimes the wait makes the prize all the sweeter, and I know Bad Parent will be worth that wait.”

Tickets for Ins Choi’s Bad Parent, presented by The Cultch and vAct (Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre), are on sale now. There will also be post-show talkbacks on October 16 and 18.

“Stories disarm by inviting us into the lives of others wholly different from ourselves only to help us realize how similar we all are,” added Choi. “Through stories, we’re entertained as a group and comforted to know we’re not alone both in our struggles and what we find funny.”

When: Various dates from October 13 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cultch Historic Theatre – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: starting from $29, purchase online