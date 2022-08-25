Metro Vancouver mall transforming into a "Scream Park" this Halloween

Do you think back-to-school shopping can be scary? This Halloween season, your trip to the mall may turn into an absolute nightmare.

Vancouver Horror Nights will be transforming a section of Coquitlam Centre into its brand new Scream Park attraction, described as 100,000 sq ft of terror.

The popular Halloween attraction will feature four all-new attractions, ranging from a kid’s-only adventure to an immersive horror labyrinth.

Guests can enter The House of Fear, Vancouver Horror Nights’ classic Xtreme Fear Maze which has more than doubled in size for 2022. There is also a sensory-deprivation maze called Sacrifice which will see brave participants being blindfolded and restrained for the activity.

Those craving a heart-pounding activity of a different sort can enter Wesgrave Asylum, an open-world escape experience with four different storylines to discover.

And the little Halloween fans can check out The Boogeyman Bash, an inflatable attraction for children and families. There will be games, face painting, and family-friendly menu items at the Zombie Bar & Cafe.

Tickets for Vancouver Horror Nights go on sale on September 9, but those already planning their spooky schedule can purchase The Super-Mega-Ultra-Psycho-Combo-Scare-Pass that they’re offering in partnership with Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors now until early next month.

When: September 30 until October 31, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Coquitlam Centre – 2929 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam

Tickets: Online starting on September 9