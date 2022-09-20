10 Truth and Reconciliation Day events to check out in Metro Vancouver

City of New Westminster/newwestminster.ca | Krystle Pederson and Kathleen MacLean in "Frozen River" (Leif Norman/Manitoba Theatre for Young People)

Canada is commemorating its second Truth and Reconciliation Day on Friday, September 30, and there are many thought-provoking events happening in Metro Vancouver to observe the federal statutory holiday.

From moving theatre and powerful concerts, community gatherings, and more, here are 10 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events to check out this year. Don’t forget to wear your orange t-shirts.

What: The West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People’s award-winning Frozen River is a play exploring reconciliation, environmentalism, and interconnectedness. In nîkwatin sîpiy, Grandmother Moon shares the story of two young children born under the same blood moon but in different parts of the world. The audience follows their stories as they meet in a forest, and are then introduced to their descendants who meet in present-day Manitoba. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.

When: September 28 to October 16, 2022 (No shows on Mondays)

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $18 ($14 for School Groups of 10 or more), purchase online

What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember and play.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Templeton Welcome Garden – 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The City of Delta is hosting Blanket Exercises to honour the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The experiential and interactive teaching tool examines the historic and contemporary relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. The event will include a healing circle where participants discuss the experience together.

When: September 30 and October 1, 2022

Time: 1 to 4 pm and 6 to 9 pm (Friday), 9 am to 12 noon (Saturday)

Where: Hawthorne Grove Park’s Harris Barn – 4140 Arthur Drive, Delta (Friday afternoon), North Delta Recreation Centre – 11415 84th Avenue, Delta (Friday evening), South Delta Recreation Centre – 1720 56th Street, Delta

Cost: Free, register online

What: Tsartlip First Nation artist Priscilla Omulo is releasing her short film on September 30 as part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The film spotlights an art project created with the community that acts as a memorial for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, now found at the Port Coquitlam Reflective Space in Blakeburn Lagoon. Part of BC Culture Days 2022.

When: Released on September 30, 2022

Where: Watch online at culturedays.ca

Cost: Free

What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a pipe ceremony at Westminster Pier Park in honour of the lost children and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities. The event includes a welcoming and guest residential school survivors.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Jeanette Kotowich is an independent dance artist and choreographer of Nêhiyaw, Métis, and mixed settler ancestry who is originally from Treaty 4 territory Saskatchewan. Kotowich’s performances reflect Nêhiyaw/Métis cosmology within the context of contemporary dance. They reference protocol, ritual, a relationship to the natural and Spirit world, and ancestral knowledge.

When: September 30 and October 1, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $34 or $25 for students and seniors, purchase online

What: The Port Moody Station Museum will be screening three documentaries as part of its National Day of Truth and Reconciliation events. The first is Honour Senator Murray, who was the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and a vital figure in raising global awareness of Canada’s residential school system atrocities.

This is followed by The Story of the Coast Salish Knitters, which spotlights the resourceful women of southern Vancouver Island who knit to put food on the table and keep their families alive, and Keepers of the Fire, which shares the stories of Indigenous “warrior women” in Canada who are protecting and defending their land, culture, and people in the tradition of their foremothers.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm

Where: The Port Moody Station Museum – 2734 Murray Street, Port Moody

Cost: Free, register online

What: Root Dwellers Music Showcase host a fundraiser for Indian Residential School Survivors Society at the Anza Club on National Day For Truth and Reconciliation. The showcase of top indigenous music artists includes headliners Dakota Bear and JB The First Lady along with opener Hayley Wallis. UNYA (Urban Native Youth Association) will also be at the event.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 7 to 11:30 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: First Nations artist and facilitator Christine Mackenzie hosts an inclusive workshop at Place des Arts on National Truth and Reconciliation Day. Attendees will help colour in parts of a butterfly’s life cycle that will be added to Place des Art’s Community Engagement Project display. All ages are welcome.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Place des Arts – 1120 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online

What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

When: September 30, 2022

Time: 2 to 4 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free