Courtesy of The "Hansel and Gretel" - The Immersive Edible Experience

A beloved fairytale is an inspiration for a new immersive edible adventure coming to Vancouver this fall, and you won’t even need to follow bread crumbs to find it!

The Hansel and Gretel – The Immersive Edible Experience is happening at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) and it’s a magical journey sure to make all your foodie dreams come true.

Early bird tickets are on sale now with dates being announced in the near future. And yes there will be cocktails!

The mouthwatering event is brought to us by the organizers behind the upcoming Potion Putt wizard mini-golf course and Beauty and The Beast cocktail experience as well as the ongoing Neverland: An Immersive Peter Pan-Inspired Bar.

Guests of the Hansel & Gretel experience will step into the titular role of the children’s fairytale collected by the Brothers Grimm. Can you solve the riddles and challenges in the witch’s cottage?

Make sure to arrive hungry, because there will be plenty of treats to enjoy during the 90-minute theatre and escape room adventure. In fact, organizers say almost everything around you will be edible!

You’ll also have the chance to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in the interactive experience. Just make sure to not get too close to the oven!

When: Fall 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) – 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase early bird tickets online

