The best in BC tech will be celebrated at Vancouver awards show next month
Leading companies and top individuals from BC’s tech industry will gather in Vancouver this fall for a gala awards ceremony, and local tech professionals are invited to join the celebrations.
The 29th annual Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) are taking place on Thursday, October 6, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The evening is hosted by BC Tech and includes a welcome reception, dinner, and awards program.
Ambition is the theme for this year’s TIAs, with nearly 50 awards finalists showcasing the accomplishments of the province’s tech companies and leaders. Awards will be given out in 12 TIAs categories, and tickets are on sale now.
“What is thrilling about this year’s 48 finalists is that they represent exceptional ambition in so many ways, from climate leadership to diversity and inclusion to using technology to solve challenges in traditional industries,” shared Jill Tipping, CEO of BC Tech, in a release. “It is inspiring to see how technology is transforming BC’s economy and creating new opportunities in every community in BC.”
BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in the province. It is dedicated to helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, reach new customers, and obtain capital.
Finalists for the 2022 Technology Impact Awards include:
Spirit of BC Tech – Ambition
- Clio
- Dapper Labs
- LandSure
- Trulioo
- VanHack
GameChanger – Climate Leadership
- General Fusion
- Global Relay
- HTEC
- Loop Energy
GameChanger – Diversity & Inclusion
- Hootsuite
- Jelly Academy
- SAP
Excellence in Industry Innovation
- Seaspan Shipyards
- TechBrew Robotics
- Vancouver Airport Authority
Excellence in Technology Innovation
- Elevated Signals
- ForwardAI
- MeetAmi Innovations
- Transoft Solutions
Company of the Year – Startup
- Arya Health
- Carbin Minerals
- CargoSprout
- Daanaa
- Kopahi Manufacturing
- MintList
- Nexpress
- Perfectly Snug
- Pocketed
- VodaSafe
Company of the Year – Growth
- AOT Technologies
- FansUnite
- Oxygen8
- StandardFusion
Company of the Year – Export
- Advanced Cyclotron Systems
- Canalyst
- Launchpad
- Weir Motion Metrics
Company of the Year – Scale
- Freight Club
- Lighthouse Labs
- ReadyMode
- Redlen Technologies
Company of the Year – Anchor
- GeoComply
- Global Relay
- LMI Technologies
- Seaspan Shipyards
Excellence in Company Culture
- Dapper Labs
- FreshWorks Studio
- Lumen5
Person of the Year
- Joy Johnson
- Josh Nilson
- Pascal Spothelfer
2022 Technology Impact Awards
When: October 6, 2022
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building – 1055 Canada Place
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
