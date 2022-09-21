EventsVentureTechDH Community Partnership

The best in BC tech will be celebrated at Vancouver awards show next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 21 2022, 6:43 pm
The best in BC tech will be celebrated at Vancouver awards show next month
2018 Technology Impact Awards winners

Leading companies and top individuals from BC’s tech industry will gather in Vancouver this fall for a gala awards ceremony, and local tech professionals are invited to join the celebrations.

The 29th annual Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) are taking place on Thursday, October 6, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The evening is hosted by BC Tech and includes a welcome reception, dinner, and awards program.

Ambition is the theme for this year’s TIAs, with nearly 50 awards finalists showcasing the accomplishments of the province’s tech companies and leaders. Awards will be given out in 12 TIAs categories, and tickets are on sale now.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BC Tech Association (@wearebctech)

“What is thrilling about this year’s 48 finalists is that they represent exceptional ambition in so many ways, from climate leadership to diversity and inclusion to using technology to solve challenges in traditional industries,” shared Jill Tipping, CEO of BC Tech, in a release. “It is inspiring to see how technology is transforming BC’s economy and creating new opportunities in every community in BC.”

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in the province. It is dedicated to helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, reach new customers, and obtain capital.

Finalists for the 2022 Technology Impact Awards include:

Spirit of BC Tech – Ambition

  • Clio
  • Dapper Labs
  • LandSure
  • Trulioo
  • VanHack

GameChanger – Climate Leadership

  • General Fusion
  • Global Relay
  • HTEC
  • Loop Energy

GameChanger – Diversity & Inclusion

  • Hootsuite
  • Jelly Academy
  • SAP

Excellence in Industry Innovation

  • Seaspan Shipyards
  • TechBrew Robotics
  • Vancouver Airport Authority

Excellence in Technology Innovation

  • Elevated Signals
  • ForwardAI
  • MeetAmi Innovations
  • Transoft Solutions

Company of the Year – Startup

  • Arya Health
  • Carbin Minerals
  • CargoSprout
  • Daanaa
  • Kopahi Manufacturing
  • MintList
  • Nexpress
  • Perfectly Snug
  • Pocketed
  • VodaSafe
BC Tech

Technology Impact Awards’ Company of the Year – Startup top four award finalists. From left to right: Bethany Ladd (Carbin Minerals), Mehrsa Raeiszadeh (MintList), Mike Wood (MintList), Carlyn Loncaric (VodaSafe), and Udi Daon (Daanaa)/Submitted

Company of the Year – Growth

  • AOT Technologies
  • FansUnite
  • Oxygen8
  • StandardFusion

Company of the Year – Export

  • Advanced Cyclotron Systems
  • Canalyst
  • Launchpad
  • Weir Motion Metrics

Company of the Year – Scale

  • Freight Club
  • Lighthouse Labs
  • ReadyMode
  • Redlen Technologies

Company of the Year – Anchor

  • GeoComply
  • Global Relay
  • LMI Technologies
  • Seaspan Shipyards

Excellence in Company Culture

  • Dapper Labs
  • FreshWorks Studio
  • Lumen5

Person of the Year

  • Joy Johnson
  • Josh Nilson
  • Pascal Spothelfer

2022 Technology Impact Awards

When: October 6, 2022
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building – 1055 Canada Place
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online

Daily Hive

Community Partnership Content

This content was created by Daily Hive's Community Partnerships team.
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Venture
+ Tech
+ DH Community Partnership
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.