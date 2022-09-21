Leading companies and top individuals from BC’s tech industry will gather in Vancouver this fall for a gala awards ceremony, and local tech professionals are invited to join the celebrations.

The 29th annual Technology Impact Awards (TIAs) are taking place on Thursday, October 6, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The evening is hosted by BC Tech and includes a welcome reception, dinner, and awards program.

Ambition is the theme for this year’s TIAs, with nearly 50 awards finalists showcasing the accomplishments of the province’s tech companies and leaders. Awards will be given out in 12 TIAs categories, and tickets are on sale now.

“What is thrilling about this year’s 48 finalists is that they represent exceptional ambition in so many ways, from climate leadership to diversity and inclusion to using technology to solve challenges in traditional industries,” shared Jill Tipping, CEO of BC Tech, in a release. “It is inspiring to see how technology is transforming BC’s economy and creating new opportunities in every community in BC.”

BC Tech is the largest member-led technology non-profit in the province. It is dedicated to helping members expand and diversify their talent pools, reach new customers, and obtain capital.

Finalists for the 2022 Technology Impact Awards include:

Spirit of BC Tech – Ambition

Clio

Dapper Labs

LandSure

Trulioo

VanHack

GameChanger – Climate Leadership

General Fusion

Global Relay

HTEC

Loop Energy

GameChanger – Diversity & Inclusion

Hootsuite

Jelly Academy

SAP

Excellence in Industry Innovation

Seaspan Shipyards

TechBrew Robotics

Vancouver Airport Authority

Excellence in Technology Innovation

Elevated Signals

ForwardAI

MeetAmi Innovations

Transoft Solutions

Company of the Year – Startup

Arya Health

Carbin Minerals

CargoSprout

Daanaa

Kopahi Manufacturing

MintList

Nexpress

Perfectly Snug

Pocketed

VodaSafe

Company of the Year – Growth

AOT Technologies

FansUnite

Oxygen8

StandardFusion

Company of the Year – Export

Advanced Cyclotron Systems

Canalyst

Launchpad

Weir Motion Metrics

Company of the Year – Scale

Freight Club

Lighthouse Labs

ReadyMode

Redlen Technologies

Company of the Year – Anchor

GeoComply

Global Relay

LMI Technologies

Seaspan Shipyards

Excellence in Company Culture

Dapper Labs

FreshWorks Studio

Lumen5

Person of the Year

Joy Johnson

Josh Nilson

Pascal Spothelfer

When: October 6, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building – 1055 Canada Place

Tickets: Various prices; purchase online