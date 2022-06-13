Michael Bublé kicking off new tour with hometown Vancouver concert

Canada’s favourite crooner and biggest Tim Biebs fan going on tour this fall.

Michael Bublé will be kicking off the tour in his hometown where he will play at Rogers Arena before bringing the rest of his Higher Tour 2022 across Canada.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time.

While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.

The full list of Canadian concert dates is as follows:

October 1 – Vancouver – BC – Rogers Arena

October 4 – Calgary – AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

October 5 – Edmonton – AB – Rogers Place

October 7 – Winnipeg – MB – Canada Life Centre

October 12 – Toronto – ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 14 – Ottawa – ON – Canadian Tire Centre

October 15 – Hamilton – ON – FirstOntario Centre

October 18 – Montreal – QC – Bell Centre

October 19 – Quebec – QC – Centre Videotron

October 21 – Halifax – NS – Scotiabank Centre

October 22 – Moncton – NB – Avenir Centre

For tickets/additional information, you can visit the singer’s website.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.