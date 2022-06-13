Michael Bublé kicking off new tour with hometown Vancouver concert

Canada’s favourite crooner and biggest Tim Biebs fan going on tour this fall.
Michael Bublé will be kicking off the tour in his hometown where he will play at Rogers Arena before bringing the rest of his Higher Tour 2022 across Canada.
Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time.
- You might also like:
- Michael Bublé reacts to Justin Bieber's new coffee with Tim Hortons (VIDEO)
- Post Malone announces "Twelve Carat Tour" with two stops in Canada
- Michael Bublé and wife are expecting their fourth child
View this post on Instagram
While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.
The full list of Canadian concert dates is as follows:
October 1 – Vancouver – BC – Rogers Arena
October 4 – Calgary – AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
October 5 – Edmonton – AB – Rogers Place
October 7 – Winnipeg – MB – Canada Life Centre
October 12 – Toronto – ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 14 – Ottawa – ON – Canadian Tire Centre
October 15 – Hamilton – ON – FirstOntario Centre
October 18 – Montreal – QC – Bell Centre
October 19 – Quebec – QC – Centre Videotron
October 21 – Halifax – NS – Scotiabank Centre
October 22 – Moncton – NB – Avenir Centre
For tickets/additional information, you can visit the singer’s website.
With files from Daily Hive Staff.