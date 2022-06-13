EventsConcerts

Michael Bublé kicking off new tour with hometown Vancouver concert

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Jun 13 2022, 5:07 pm
Michael Bublé kicking off new tour with hometown Vancouver concert
Michael Buble/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Hillcrest Summer Festival

Sat, June 18, 11:00am

Hillcrest Summer Festival
Sip Sip - Wine Tasting Festival

Sat, June 25, 6:00pm

Sip Sip - Wine Tasting Festival
Summer Kick-Off Party at Taves Family Farms

Sun, June 26, 9:30am

Summer Kick-Off Party at Taves Family Farms
West Coast Modernism in Context

Tue, July 5, 7:00pm

West Coast Modernism in Context

Canada’s favourite crooner and biggest Tim Biebs fan going on tour this fall.

Michael Bublé will be kicking off the tour in his hometown where he will play at Rogers Arena before bringing the rest of his Higher Tour 2022 across Canada.

Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble)

While it’s likely that Bublé, who has sold over 75 million records worldwide, plays songs from the newly released studio album Higher, he’s sure to sing more than a few familiar hits.

The full list of Canadian concert dates is as follows:

October 1 – Vancouver – BC – Rogers Arena
October 4 – Calgary – AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
October 5 – Edmonton – AB – Rogers Place
October 7 – Winnipeg – MB – Canada Life Centre
October 12 – Toronto – ON – Scotiabank Arena
October 14 – Ottawa – ON – Canadian Tire Centre
October 15 – Hamilton – ON – FirstOntario Centre
October 18 – Montreal – QC – Bell Centre
October 19 – Quebec – QC – Centre Videotron
October 21 – Halifax – NS – Scotiabank Centre
October 22 – Moncton – NB – Avenir Centre

For tickets/additional information, you can visit the singer’s website.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Listed
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.