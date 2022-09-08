September has only just arrived but we’re already looking forward to October, and a big reason why is Oktoberfest.

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend that takes place on September 30 and October 1.

Harvest Haus, which takes place at the PNE Forum, combines modern cuisine with some traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions,” according to the event’s website.

There will be bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.

You can expect to dine on platters of freshly-made pretzels with an accompaniment of grainy mustard and sauerkraut as well as roast chicken, and fine chocolate for dessert.

There will be over 16 “bier” vendors pouring both Oktoberfest classics and locally-brewed craft beer in European styles. For non-beer drinkers, wine and spirits will be available as well.

This highly anticipated event has super limited tickets, so if you’re hoping to snag a table for you and some friends you better act fast before the stein runs dry.

When: Friday, September 30 from 6 to 11:30; Saturday, October 1 from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

