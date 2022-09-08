The most decorated male figure skater in Canadian history will be skating in Vancouver during special meet-and-greet opportunities starting this month, and fans are invited to join in the fun.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is presenting the special public skate sessions with Olympic gold medallist Patrick Chan on Saturday, September 17 at Hillcrest Rink and Saturday, October 8 at Trout Lake Rink.

The three-time World Champion, originally from Toronto and now calls Vancouver home, is excited to be able to share the joy of skating with fans of all ages and skill levels.

View this post on Instagram

“Skating is such a huge part of my life and we’re so fortunate to have these facilities readily available for us, year-round, in Vancouver,” said Patrick Chan in a release. “Whether you’re getting started early, or putting skates on for the first time later in life, ice skating is such a valuable life skill, not to mention fun! I’ve been skating at our rec centres in Vancouver for years and love seeing everyone enjoying the ice as much as I do.”

Chan’s illustrious career includes three straight World Championships between 2011 and 2013, a pair of silver medals at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games, and a gold medal at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

The 10-time National Champion is also involved with a variety of community organizations including the Canadian Olympic Committee’s Adopt-an-Athlete Program, Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Canada, and Right to Play Canada.

“Patrick is a great example of somebody who puts in the work and ice time necessary to be champion of his sport, but who also supports and appreciates his community here in Vancouver,” says Steve Kellock, director of recreation for the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, in a statement. “Everybody has to start somewhere and taking some skating lessons could be a great first step towards success.

“Some of our skating facilities are operational year-round, making them an ideal place to stay consistent with practice as well as a wonderful place for families to enjoy quality time together, no matter what the weather looks like outside.”

Registration for skating lessons begins on Thursday, September 8 at 7 pm, and will be accessible at many of the rinks throughout Vancouver.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 1:30 to 2:45 pm (on-ice session), 3 to 4 pm (off-ice meet-and-greet)

Where: Hillcrest Rink – 4575 Clancy Loranger Way, Vancouver

Admission: Regular fee for public skate

When: October 8, 2022

Time: 1 to 2:15 pm (on-ice session), 2:30 to 3:30 pm (off-ice meet-and-greet)

Where: Trout Lake Rink – 3350 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Regular fee for public skate

With files from Rob Williams