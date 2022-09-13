Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fright Nights, one of Western Canada’s scariest haunts, has announced its return to Vancouver for the Halloween season.

The highly anticipated attraction will be returning to Playland on select nights starting on October 7 and running right through to Halloween night.

Visitors can experience the immersive Halloween-themed experience with seven haunted houses, 19 heart-pounding rides, spooky décor, roaming monsters and thrilling live performances, and more!

Guests are invited to participate in the nightly Opening Scaremony at 6 pm, with all of the creepy cast members welcoming them inside the park entrance.

New to the Fright Nights this year is the brand-new Carnevil Scare Zone, featuring three exciting shows nightly including the Vancouver-based circus & sideshow collective, Caravan of Curiosities.

Haunted house connoisseurs won’t want to miss this year’s event as it’s the last chance to explore Hollywood Horrors, which is retiring at the end of this Halloween season.

Other spooky houses to explore with your Scooby crew include:

The Bloodshed

Darkness

Fear

Materia Medica

Keepers Doll Factory

Haunted Mansion

Fright Nights will continue to set daily attendance capacity limits in 2022, with date-specific tickets available for entry. Guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets online as event nights have limited availability and may sell out.

Ticket buyers will also have the option to purchase an Early Access Pass, which includes an expedited line for park entry starting at 5 pm nightly and early access to Hollywood Horrors, Keepers Doll Factory and Darkness haunted houses.

Fright Nights is not recommended for children 12 and under, guests 65 and older, guests with sensitivity to strobe lighting or fog machines, guests with high blood pressure and/or heart conditions, and those who are pregnant. Remember that no guest costumes or face makeup are allowed.

When: Select dates between October 7 and 31, 2022

Time: 6 pm to midnight (Wednesday to Saturday), 6 to 11 pm (Sundays). An expedited line for park entry with Early Access Pass is also available.

Where: Playland at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45-$54 depending on the date, purchase online