25 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: August 28 to September 4

Au revoir, August and salutations, September! This week we welcome in the new month as well as a bunch of fun happenings around Metro Vancouver. So let’s dive in! From Drake to the PNE Fair, Richmond Sunflower Fest, and more, here are 25 fantastic things to do from August 28 to September 4. And yes, there’s a long weekend coming up!

What: Drake is on the road this summer with long-time collaborator 21 Savage with the

It’s All A Blur tour, and it’s coming to Vancouver for two shows in August.

It is Drake’s first tour in five years, but the multi-platinum star has kept busy. In that time, he has released four albums, including 2022’s Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage. The album topped Billboard’s 200 chart with all 16 songs debuting on the iconic Hot 100 list.

When: August 28 and 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The fourth annual Richmond Sunflower Festival will welcome guests to its over 20 acres of sunflowers, dahlias, and gladiolas starting on Saturday, August 5.

Open for as long as the flowers are blooming, the festival features over 90 varieties of stunning flowers as well as plenty of Instagram-worthy spots.

When: As long as the flowers are blooming

Time: 1 to 7 pm (Mondays to Fridays), 10 am to 7 pm (Weekends and Holidays)

Where: Richmond Country Farms – 12900 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: Tickets are $12 on weekdays, $15 on weekends, and children 3 and under are free.

What: The Britannia Mine Museum is celebrating its legendary 100-year anniversary with a new feature exhibit commemorating “100 years of Mill No. 3” with a special showcase exhibition inside the Machine Shop.

Just 55 kilometres outside of Vancouver, this new celebratory exhibit, running now until Sunday, November 5, will dive into the history of Mill No. 3, which served as the heartbeat of the Britannia community and played a significant role in providing for the Mount Sheer mining communities.

When: Now until November 5, 2023

Time: 9 am to 6:30 pm (Until September 5)

Where: The Britannia Mine Museum, Machine Shop — 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach, BC

Admission: Adults (18+) – $39.95, Seniors/Students – $35.95, Youth (3-17) – $30.95, Children – $21.95, Preschool – free. Book online

What: PNE Fair is happening until September 4, with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

A highlight of the fair every year is the huge concerts at the PNE Amphitheatre. Music lovers won’t want to miss the exciting mix of music legends and rising stars coming to The Chevrolet Stage. Just a few of the stars performing in August and September include TLC, Boyz II Men, Billy Talent, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Aqua, and Jason Derulo.

When: Now until September 4, 2023 (closed on August 28)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child, and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can also be purchased in advance.

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Hillsboro Hops from August 29 to September 3 with themed games including a Tuesday night match presented by Finlandia Pharmacy and Natural Health Care, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting Family Services of Greater

Vancouver, PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans aged 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat Friday, Fireworks Extravaganza on Saturday presented by CUPE BC, and A&W Family Fun Sunday with a jersey lunch bag giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12.

When: August 29 to September 3, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday, Saturday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: A drive-in movie series is returning to Richmond this summer and everyone is invited to roll up for the family-friendly outdoor screenings!

Drive-In Movie Nights at Lansdowne Centre, presented by the shopping mall and Fresh Air Cinema, takes place every Wednesday until August 30. Best of all, the films are absolutely free to attend.

When: Every Wednesday until August 30, 2023

Time: Film screenings begins after sunset

Where: Lansdowne Centre Parking Lot – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Just because summer is winding down doesn’t mean that the fun has to stop.

Vancouver-based Blueprint Events are bringing the summer vibes to Stanley Park all September long with a series of epic open-air concerts at Malkin Bowl. They’re also bringing a huge lineup to Pacific Coliseum.

When:

Time: Various times

Where: Malkin Bowl in Stanley Park and Pacific Coliseum

Tickets: Various costs, purchase online

What: Empress 1908 is teaming up with D6 Bar and Lounge for the Summer’s Last Call Rooftop Party, and you won’t want to miss out. Enjoy Empress 1908 Gin’s two cocktails on special as well as $50 off Empress 1908 Gin bottles from 2 to 9 pm.

D6 is the perfect location for the Unofficial Ed Sheeran Pre Party with a rooftop dancefloor, prime city views, delicious cocktails, and a superstar DJ set by Felitche from 5 to 9. Don’t forget that an all-white dress code is in effect.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: Doors at 2 pm, Show from 5 to 9 pm

Where: D6 Bar & Lounge – 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, reserve online

What: Summertime was made for sharing good food with dear friends in the fresh air. And a brand-new event debuting in Vancouver this month will be a perfect opportunity to gather your pals together.

South Granville Business Improvement Association’s Supper al Fresco event will allow guests to select from a curated takeout menu and dine on two of the most stunning plazas in the city. And you’ll even receive complimentary treats.

When: August 29, 2023

Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: South Granville, Vancouver

Tickets: $40, purchase online

What: The Nikkei Matsuri festival is a massive celebration of Japanese arts, culture, and heritage at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre on Saturday, September 2, and Sunday, September 3.

Guests of the annual cultural celebration will enjoy live performances, food trucks, and more. And new for this year is a pre-festival celebration on Friday, September 1.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre — 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Cost: $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Free for NNMCC members, children and youth 17 years old and younger, and seniors over 65. Admission is also free for all guests between 6 and 7 pm.

What: The Polygon Gallery’s Deckchair Cinema on Lower Lonsdale’s waterfront deck is hosted in partnership with the City of North Vancouver. The open-air film series will feature music and entertainment, an artisan market, and drinks from local wineries and breweries.

Admission to Deckchair Cinema is by donation, courtesy of BMO Financial Group, and includes entrance to access Polygon Gallery’s summer exhibition Jeremy Shaw: Phase Shifting Index.

When: Every Thursday until August 31, 2023

Time: Music and concession open at 7 pm, screenings begin at sundown

Where: 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Cost: By donation (suggested $10)

What: Acre Through the Seasons will be partnering with Iconic Wineries of BC for a multi-course culinary experience this August. Taking place on August 30, the dinner will feature six dishes prepared by Executive Chef William Lew and Restaurant Chef Lemuel Tsang using all local ingredients.

When: August 30, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Acre Through the Seasons, 8400 West Road #115, Richmond

Tickets: $198 per person

What: Ed Sheeran is bringing his popular + – = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) to BC Place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, along with special guests Khalid and Maisie Peters.

Sheeran’s + – = ÷ x Tour is in support of his latest album, 2021’s Equals. It was his fourth consecutive album to top the Billboard 100 and his fourth album to be named after a mathematical symbol.

When: September 2, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Nintendo of Canada is bringing the cross-Canada Nintendo Switch Cinema Experience to Richmond, and the family-friendly event includes a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Fresh Air Cinema.

Fans of all ages can stop by Toad’s Playhouse to play some of the Nintendo Switch’s latest and most popular games. You’ll also want to bring your camera with you as there will be a number of fun photo-ops transporting guests into the worlds of Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

When: September 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Doors at 6 pm; film starts at 8:30 pm

Where: Richmond Olympic Oval – 6111 River Road, Richmond

Admission: Free; register online

What: This month, Botanist will be playing host to San Francisco’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Lazy Bear as well as its sister bar True Laurel for two days of collaborative dining experiences.

On Wednesday, August 30, a six-course tasting menu from Chef Hector Laguna and Lazy Bear’s Chef/Partner David Barzelay will be on offer. On August 31, the Botanist bar team will welcome True Laurel for a “custom menu of hero cocktails and bar snacks from both venues.”

When: August 30 and August 31

Where: 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: August 30 dinner is $275 per person, reservation only; August 31 is walk-in only

What: Muay Thai Academy is hosting Suphachai “Saenchai” Saepong on Monday, August 28 for an exclusive seminar for all skill levels at the Croatian Cultural Centre.

Saepong is a multi-time Lumpinee Stadium title holder in four different weight classes and has competed in over 300 fights and won championships all over the world.

When: August 28, 2023

Time: Doors at 4 pm, seminar from 5 to 7 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $185 plus tax, register online

What: The second annual Meet Me in Gastown, organized by Low Tide Properties, features live performances and concerts, art demonstrations, and more.

You can get your shop on with local businesses, then check out the neighbourhood restaurants, which will be welcoming festival-goers all day and evening long.

When: August 31, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Water Street from Abbott Street to Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Multi-talented performer Janelle Monáe is coming to Vancouver this week for what should be an epic show. Nominated for eight Grammy awards, Monáe is embarking on a tour to support her latest album, The Age of Pleasure.

While Monáe has released three hit albums, she’s also known for her acting chops, including her stellar performance in last year’s hit Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Critics called her a standout in the murder mystery.

When: August 31, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: UBC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver FC take on Forge FC this weekend in Canadian Premier League soccer action at Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre.

When: September 3, 2023

Time: 2 pm

Where: Willoughby Community Park at the Langley Events Centre – 7782 200 Street, Langley Township

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market has had a busy summer, with the final installment of the season going down this week at Locarno Beach.

The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands.

When: August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

What: The evenings are getting warmer in Metro Vancouver, which means it’s the perfect season to watch a movie outdoors. Good thing that the City of Burnaby is bringing back Summer Cinema to Civic Square weekly until Friday, September 1.

When: Every Friday to September 1, 2023

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby (except August 26 which is at Edmonds Park – 7433 Humphries Avenue, Burnaby)

Cost: Free

What: Start flippin’ those patties! Le Burger Week is back and restaurants across Canada will have the chance to create special burger masterpieces for all to enjoy.

From September 1 to 14, the 12th annual burger celebration is kicking off in cities across the country, unveiling new and exciting creations from the heartiest of meals to plant-forward burgs’.

When: September 1 to 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver. A full list will be released online closer to the event.

What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges, and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

When: Weekends and stat holidays through Thanksgiving weekend

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: The pedestrian-friendly setting of the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) welcomes visitors to check out more than 25 vendors and farmers every Wednesday afternoon. Shop for produce, artisan goods, and more.

When: Every Wednesday until November 29, 2023

Time: 2 to 6 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

What: Chilliwack Corn Maze, a popular destination for families and adventurers, is open for another season of summer fun.

Greendale Acre’s iconic maze is celebrating a quarter-century milestone in 2023, and the design of the massive cornfield pays tribute to its 25-year history.

When: Now until October 31, 2023

Time: Various times. Check opening hours online

Where: Greendale Acres – 41905 Yale Road West, Chilliwack

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online. Ages 2 and under, over 75 years, and dogs are free. Memberships are also available.