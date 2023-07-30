EventsSummer

Outdoor movie nights are returning to Burnaby this summer

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jul 30 2023, 5:00 pm
Outdoor movie nights are returning to Burnaby this summer
Outdoor Movie/Shutterstock

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Wed, July 19, 10:00am

Matthew McCormick Studio Sample Sale

Big Superhero Run

Wed, August 16, 5:00pm

Big Superhero Run

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Thu, August 17, 12:00am

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Sun, August 20, 9:00am

Wellness Day at Maan Farms

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The evenings are getting warmer in Metro Vancouver, which means it’s the perfect season to watch a movie outdoors!

A long-running fresh-air film series is returning this summer and it’s packed with favourites the whole family can enjoy.

The City of Burnaby is bringing back Summer Cinema to Civic Square starting this Friday. Plus an additional movie night will be held in Edmonds Park near Highgate Village.

Burnaby Civic Square

Burnaby Civic Square/burnaby.ca

Here are the dates and the films for both locations so you can save them in your planner.

  • Friday, August 4 – The Wizard of Oz (guests who wear a costume will receive free popcorn)

Wizard of Oz

  • Friday, August 11 – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

SpongeBob

  • Saturday, August 18 – Spies in Disguise

Spies In Disguise

  • Friday, August 25 – The Lost City

The Lost City

  • Saturday, August 26 – Shazam! Fury of the Gods

  • Friday, September 1 – West Side Story (2022)

West Side Story

Movie screenings will take place rain or shine and are free to attend. Gather up the little ones and make some fun memories this summer!

Summer Cinema in Burnaby

When: Every Friday from August 4 to September 1, 2023, plus Saturday, August 26
Time: 8:30 pm
Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby (except August 26 which is at Edmonds Park – 7433 Humphries Avenue, Burnaby)
Cost: Free

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.