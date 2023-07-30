Outdoor movie nights are returning to Burnaby this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The evenings are getting warmer in Metro Vancouver, which means it’s the perfect season to watch a movie outdoors!

A long-running fresh-air film series is returning this summer and it’s packed with favourites the whole family can enjoy.

The City of Burnaby is bringing back Summer Cinema to Civic Square starting this Friday. Plus an additional movie night will be held in Edmonds Park near Highgate Village.

Here are the dates and the films for both locations so you can save them in your planner.

Friday, August 4 – The Wizard of Oz (guests who wear a costume will receive free popcorn)

Friday, August 11 – The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Saturday, August 18 – Spies in Disguise

Friday, August 25 – The Lost City

Saturday, August 26 – Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Friday, September 1 – West Side Story (2022)

Movie screenings will take place rain or shine and are free to attend. Gather up the little ones and make some fun memories this summer!

When: Every Friday from August 4 to September 1, 2023, plus Saturday, August 26

Time: 8:30 pm

Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby (except August 26 which is at Edmonds Park – 7433 Humphries Avenue, Burnaby)

Cost: Free