A FREE summer street party is taking over Gastown next week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Summer is speeding by, so we better take the time to savour the fun while it lasts.

A free community celebration is returning to one of Vancouver’s most historic neighbourhoods to help locals and visitors do just that.

The second annual Meet Me in Gastown, organized by Low Tide Properties, features live performances and concerts, art demonstrations, and more on Thursday, August 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gastown. (@mygastown)

“Meet Me in Gastown is a major highlight for our community during the summer,” said Harmony Cornwell, director of property management and operations at Low Tide Properties, in a release. “This event showcases all that Gastown has to offer and brings our local businesses, residents, and visitors together to celebrate the historic and vibrant atmosphere that Gastown holds.”

The event, presented in collaboration with the Gastown Business Improvement Society, PCI Developments, Reliance Properties, and The Salient Group, takes place from 3 to 7 pm. Water Street from Abbott Street to Carrall Street will be closed for the festivities.

Bask in the afternoon sun to music by Emmett Jerome and Hayley Wallis at the Maple Tree Square Stage. Local artists including Arega Grigoryan, Katherine Cross, Olivia Di Liberto, and Paige Jung will also be giving live art demonstrations.

The Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra will be at the Abbott Street Stage for two performances, and you can also hear the sounds of Alannah Clark, Katie Stewart, and Lee Nichols throughout the site.

A surprise grand finale performance is also planned for Meet Me in Gastown.

You can get your shop on with local businesses, then check out the neighbourhood restaurants, which will be welcoming festival-goers all day and evening long.

Portside is hosting an oyster shucking competition between the local Gastown restaurants and you can visit the free floral bouquet station to bring home a fresh reminder of your summer fun.

When: August 31, 2023

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Water Street from Abbott Street to Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free