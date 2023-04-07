Metro Vancouver's ridable mini railway is full steam ahead for the season

A popular Metro Vancouver miniature railway has officially opened for its 30th season.

Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard starting today, April 7, to its 3 km track near Confederation Park.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

“What we have here are genuine steam, diesel and electric trains to ride. It’s literally the real thing, just smaller,” said Ken Lear, president of BCSME, in a release. “Our trains look, act and even smell like the real thing because they are real, at one-eighth the size of a full-size locomotive.”

Burnaby Central Railway is beloved by children, adults and train buffs, as its cars are easy for all ages to ride. Passengers will chug along mere inches off the track and can feel every rail and corner.

Your ride will even take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. While you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

BCSME is looking for new members who are interested in helping to run and maintain the railway throughout the season.

“There are train enthusiasts everywhere and we’re definitely looking for them to join us as new volunteer members,” Lear added. “If you’re a railroad buff, or you would like to learn about how our trains work inside and out, come to the park, take a ride, see what we’re all about, and join us.”

Proceeds from opening day will be donated to the Burnaby Firefighters Charitable Society, which raises funds for over 60 charitable and community organizations. Visitors on opening day will also meet IAFF323 Burnaby Firefighters, who will participate as honourary members and volunteers from 1:30 to 3 pm.

“We enjoy tremendous support from the community, and this is our way of giving back to those in need,” said Lear.

When: Weekends and stat holidays from April 7 through Thanksgiving weekend

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass