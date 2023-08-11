South Granville unveils first-ever outdoor dining experience this month
Summertime was made for sharing good food with dear friends in the fresh air. And a brand-new event debuting in Vancouver this month will be a perfect opportunity to gather your pals together.
South Granville Business Improvement Association (SGBIA) has announced that its new Supper al Fresco event is happening on Tuesday, August 29.
The Plaza Dinner Experience will allow guests to select from a curated takeout menu and dine on two of the most stunning plazas in the city. And you’ll even receive complimentary treats.
“Supper al Fresco is the perfect weeknight activity for anyone looking to bring more fun into their five to nine,” said SGBIA in a release. “Nothing brings people together like public spaces and good food.
“South Granville BIA and the neighbourhood’s restaurants invite Vancouverites to enjoy a special outdoor community dining experience right in the heart of the neighbourhood.”
Participating restaurants for Supper al Fresco include:
- Bin 4 Burger Lounge
- Caffe Barney
- Heirloom Vegetarian
- Impostori Trattoria
- Mazahr Lebanese Kitchen
- Stable House Bistro
- Sushi Master
Guests will also enjoy a complimentary dessert from Small Victory along with a mocktail courtesy of Jak’s Beer Wine Spirits South Granville.
Diners on Plaza West will take in stunning flower installation along with unique dinner decor and jazz performances. Those on Plaza East will experience a party vibe complete with a live DJ, dancing on a new massive ground mural, and giant board games.
Supper al Fresco
When: August 29, 2023
Time: 5:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: South Granville, Vancouver
Tickets: $40, purchase online