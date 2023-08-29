EventsNewsConcerts

Drake's Monday concert at Rogers Arena has officially been postponed

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Aug 29 2023, 1:28 am
Drake's Monday concert at Rogers Arena has officially been postponed
@champagnpapi/Instagram | The video board at Rogers Arena/ Rosario Ardita)

Just hours before he was set to perform, Rogers Arena announced Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.

Drake is in town for his It’s All A Blur tour, with shows that were initially planned for Monday, August 28, and Tuesday, August 29, at Rogers Arena.

However, in a statement Monday evening, the venue said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena, tonight’s Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30.”

“All tickets will be honoured,” Rogers Arena confirmed.

The new scoreboard was installed in time for Sam Smith’s concert last week at Rogers Arena, although it was not used for the show, stated Rogers Arena.

“Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the statement from Canucks Sports & Entertainment continued and apologized for any inconvenience the date change may cause.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)


The hype around Drake’s two Vancouver concerts has been building. The Canadian rap superstar was spotted taking a stroll around Coal Harbour on Sunday evening.

He even stopped by a well-known Vancouver Italian spot for a meal. 

There were also rumours flying around about which special guest would be taking the stage alongside Drake tonight, replacing his tour partner 21 Savage, who isn’t permitted to perform in Canada due to an immigration and legal case.

Following Rogers Arena’s announcement, fans were quick to express their disappointment over tonight’s postponed show.

 

Were you planning on going to tonight’s Drake concert? Let us know your thoughts about the show being postponed in the comments.

