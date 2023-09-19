16 notable Vancouver restaurants that closed this summer

“It’s with a heavy heart we are announcing that we have permanently closed Cotto Al Mare and our sister Restaurant Cotto Enoteca,” a note on the restaurant’s Instagram page shared. Cotto Al Mare did not provide a reason for the closure when Dished reached out, but some folks have chimed in to comment that the owners have passed away. “For Sale” signs were posted on the restaurant earlier this month.

Taste of India, located at 1282 Robson Street, was long known as a downtown spot for traditional and comforting Indian cuisine. According to a note posted on the restaurant’s door, Taste of India closed permanently as of July 30.

Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria, which was located at 6011 East Hastings Street in Burnaby, apparently closed its doors earlier this summer. Known for its wood-fired pizza, Cotto Enoteca shuttered without informing its patrons of the closure and did not make a formal announcement at the time of closure.

Hoy’s has been a go-to restaurant in the neighbourhood for 40 years, serving Hong Kong-style dishes such as stir-fried seafood, wonton soup, steamed rice noodle rolls, and more.

The restaurant’s last day of business was on July 29.

Nu Sushi Bar, located at #100 3787 Canada Way – just on the Burnaby side of Boundary Road – confirmed in a quick call with Dished that August will be its last month of operations.

In late July, Dished shared the news that JJ Bean would close down its Woodward’s location after 13 years. The cafe officially closed on July 31, but Daily Hive spoke to JJ Bean CEO John Neate to learn more about the reason for the closure.

The location at 146 West Cordova Street has become untenable, says Neate, due largely to rising crime in the area.

Located at 238 Abbott Street, The Hart took over the space formerly occupied by the Revel Room and was initially run by the same folks behind Surrey’s The White Hart Public House.

SinAmen is known for serving up gourmet cinnamon buns, homemade soups, gourmet hot dogs, sundaes, and gelato by the scoop. This location closed on July 29.

We never like to see a crispy fried chicken concept fly the coop, but we’re sad to say Win Win Chick-N has done just that. The brand known for serving up locally sourced hand-breaded chicken has confirmed to Dished that its 8197 Main Street outpost has closed.

The minimalist Oak Street spot was known for its specialty coffee and baked bites like Belgian Liege Waffles and toasts.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our shop effective on 29th June 2023. Over the years, it has been our privilege to serve the community and provide you with great coffee and food,” the coffee shop shared in a post on its Instagram account.

Vancouver is down a much-loved cozy spot to dine and drink. Mangia Cucina has shared that it has officially closed its doors. The Manitoba Street eatery, which operated out of a red, converted heritage home, made the announcement earlier this summer.

Bel Café, which is operated by David Hawksworth of the Hawksworth Group, has permanently closed its Kitsilano location. The 1780 West 3rd Avenue spot served coffee, artisan teas, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and more. This location officially closed on Sunday, June 4.

12 Kings Pub said it is “with a heavy heart” that June would be its final month open. Aside from its mouth-watering wings and delicious local craft beer, 12 Kings Pub was a spot for sports fans to watch UFC, boxing, and pro wrestling.

When Do Chay’s Yaletown location closed its doors at the end of 2022, another plant-based Vietnamese eatery quickly set up shop at its former address: Buddha Chay.

Now, around six months later, that business announced it would be departing from the 1269 Hamilton Street space as well.

The much-loved mini-chain known for its tacos, burritos, and beyond confirmed the news to Dished, saying the lease at the 586 Hornby Street space was ending and it was time to focus on future launches for the group.

The 611 Gore Avenue location opened in 2017. Since then, Kokomo’s opened outposts in Kitsilano, Edgemont Village, and Port Moody. The original Gore Avenue location’s last day of operation was July 28.