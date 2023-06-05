When Do Chay’s Yaletown location closed its doors at the end of 2022, another plant-based Vietnamese eatery quickly set up shop at its former address: Buddha Chay.

Now, around six months later, that business has announced it will be departing from the 1269 Hamilton Street space as well.

Buddha Chay shared the news with its followers on Instagram, saying the concept would temporarily halt operations while they changed locations.

The business thanked patrons for their support over the last several months and said they’d update people when there was more to share.

We’ll keep you posted as more details are revealed about the future of this eatery.