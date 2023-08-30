Closed and closing soon: 14 Vancouver restaurants to say goodbye to

Something we don’t love? Vancouver restaurant closures.

The restaurant industry in Vancouver can be fickle, and – once again – the city’s dining scene has suffered some casualties.

Here is your update on restaurants in and around Vancouver that have recently shuttered or will do so imminently.

Closed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tea Drop Café (@cafe_teadrop)

The Tea Drop Café, located at 1020 Howe Street, closed its doors on July 30.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasha Bester (@lejardinoceanpark)

In a recent newsletter sent to the restaurant’s mailing list, Le Jardin owners shared the news that it would cease operations this summer.

Hoy’s has been a go-to restaurant in the neighbourhood for 40 years, serving Hong Kong-style dishes such as stir-fried seafood, wonton soup, steamed rice noodle rolls, and more.

The restaurant’s last day of business was on July 29.

Vancouver-based coffee roaster and cafe chain JJ Bean closed one of its notable locations downtown.

Located at 146 West Cordova Street, JJ Woodward’s shuttered on July 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PINKAVO CAFE (@pinkavocafe)

The Pinkavo Cafe has officially wrapped up operations. The 20534 Fraser Highway spot first opened back in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kokomo (@heykokomo)

The 611 Gore Avenue location opened in 2017. Since then, Kokomo’s opened outposts in Kitsilano, Edgemont Village, and Port Moody.

The original Gore Avenue location’s last day of operation was July 28. But Kokomo actually just opened a new location in East Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Meat Up (@themeatupbbq)

This Vancouver destination for Beijing-inspired BBQ fare has wrapped up operations.

The 7994 Granville Street spot for meat and vegetable skewers shared the news with Dished, saying its final day of operation would be Friday, July 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatto Tea & Coffee Canada (@chatto.ca)

Located at 5325 Lane Street, Chatto became known for its premium tea and coffee beverages, including Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, Caramel Pudding Milk, Lemon Plum Kee Mun Tea, and Pandan Cendol Ice Blended.

Chatto Tea & Coffee will have its last day on September 10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coho Eatery (@cohoeatery)

A short-lived eatery concept in White Rock said goodbye this past coming weekend.

Coho Eatery, a food hall by the same folks behind Coho Commissary, was home to three different food concepts over the past few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Browns Socialhouse (@brownssocialize)

Browns Social House has just closed one of its longtime Metro Vancouver locations.

The Ironwood location in Richmond, located at #1020-11660 Steveston Highway, held its last day on Saturday, August 19.

Closing Soon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganache Patisserie (@ganacheyaletown)

It’s truly the end of an era for one Yaletown-based patisserie.

Ganache Patisserie, located at 1262 Homer Street, has announced on its Instagram page that the business is up for sale as its lease ends in October.

Nu Sushi Bar, located at #100 3787 Canada Way – just on the Burnaby side of Boundary Road – confirmed in a quick call with Dished that August will be its last month of operations.

The restaurant, which serves traditional sushi offerings like nigiri, sashimi, and rolls, as well as tempura, udon, bento boxes, and more, has long been a go-to spot for lunch for those living and working in the area. Nu Sushi Bar will have its last day on August 31.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zephyr Café (@zephyrcafesquamish)

In a Facebook post on June 29, Amanda Jane Desjardins shared that “The Zephyr Cafe will be closing permanently at the end of September.”

“Our landlords have made little attempt to negotiate a reasonable rent increase for us to be able to stay on Cleveland Avenue, and have made it pretty clear we are not what their vision is for downtown Squamish,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub (@theblackbearpub)

A much-loved local gathering place in Lynn Valley made a sad announcement earlier this week. The Black Bear Neighbourhood Pub shared it will be closing its doors later this year.

With files from Daryn Wright