A couple of weeks ago, Dished shared the news that Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria in Burnaby had closed earlier this summer.

Now, it looks like its sister restaurant has met the same fate.

According to an Instagram post shared this weekend, Cotto Al Mare in Surrey’s Crescent Beach has permanently closed its doors “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“It’s with a heavy heart we are announcing that we have permanently closed Cotto Al Mare and our sister Restaurant Cotto Enoteca,” the note says.

“We are so grateful for all the love and support we have received over the years from our community and staff. Many amazing memories, we have created in our walls, celebrating special moments, breaking bread, and clinking our glasses with smiles and cheer with our loved ones,” the restaurant adds.

Cotto Al Mare did not provide a reason for the closure when Dished reached out, but some folks have chimed in to comment that the owners have passed away. “For Sale” signs were posted on the restaurant earlier this month.

The beachside restaurant was known as a bright spot in the area, offering fresh seafood dishes, hand-rolled pasta, and woodfired pizza in its cozy Crescent Beach neighbourhood.