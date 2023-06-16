Vancouver is down a much-loved cozy spot to dine and drink. Mangia Cucina has shared that it has officially closed its doors.

The Manitoba Street eatery, which operated out of a red, converted heritage home, made the announcement on Thursday evening.

Chef Alessandro Riccobono posted a note to patrons expressing gratitude and thanks.

“I am extremely glad that Vancouver has been part of my culinary journey. I want to thank all the people that made our growth possible – all the staff throughout the years, the loyal customers, our friends and also the people that didn’t think we would make it.”

Mangia opened back in 2018 and was instantly a hit with locals. The cozy vibes and delicious authentic grub will be seriously missed.

It’s not all bad news for fans of this spot, though. Riccobono shared that a new project, Viaggia, was already underway.

“As many of you already know, our new project VIAGGIA will allow me to fulfill a long-term dream by taking you on a culinary tour of my home island to help you discover the aromas and colors of Sicily and bring you closer to the source, which made me fall in love with cooking.”

Be sure to follow along on this new adventure and get your fill of delicious food and culture.