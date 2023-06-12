One of Vancouver’s popular destinations for a European-style café experience has quietly closed its doors.

Bel Café, which is operated by David Hawksworth of the Hawksworth Group, has permanently closed its Kitsilano location.

The 1780 West 3rd Avenue spot served coffee, artisan teas, pastries, gourmet sandwiches, and more. This location officially closed on Sunday, June 4.

Hawksworth tells Dished that “staff at the location have been offered opportunities to move within the company and join teams at Bel Café downtown, Nightingale, or Hawksworth.”

“We really enjoyed serving the Kitsilano community over the past five years and would like to extend our gratitude for all who worked there and to the many loyal customers who supported us,” Hawksworth adds.

The downtown location of Bel Café continues to operate out of the Rosewood Hotel Georgia though, and Hawksworth tells us that, despite the closure in Kitsilano, the group is looking to grow and expand “operations in other areas of Hawksworth Group and hope to have more exciting news to share on that front soon.”

You can still visit the Bel Café location at 801 West Georgia Street.