A longtime Vancouver Indian restaurant closed earlier this summer after serving the community for nearly four decades.

Taste of India, located at 1282 Robson Street, was long known as a downtown spot for traditional and comforting Indian cuisine.

According to a note posted on the restaurant’s door, Taste of India closed permanently as of July 30.

“We would like to thank everyone for their loyalty and support for the past 35 years,” the note says.