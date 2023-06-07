Much-loved Vancouver sports pub to close its doors

A beloved and popular sports pub in Vancouver has announced it will be closing.

12 Kings Pub said “it is with a heavy heart” June will be its final month open.

“It is a sad reality that the next few weeks … will be the last,” a Facebook post reads.



12 Kings Pub is located on Kingsway near E 12th Street.

Aside from its mouth-watering wings and delicious local craft beer, 12 Kings Pub was a spot for sports fans to watch UFC, boxing and pro-wrestling.

Not only that, but it offered fun events all week long, like karaoke, trivia, open comedy mic, and jam nights.

12 Kings Pub is also known for its foosball and pinball community.

“It’s business as usual until the very end,” the pub says. “We just hope you can join us for one final ‘night at 12 Kings.'”

Where: 12 Kings Pub – 395 Kingsway, Vancouver