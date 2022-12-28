Those who mourned the closure of Yaletown’s Do Chay location back in November will be happy to know that a new, but familiar, concept has officially opened in the space.

Buddha Chay – “chay” means vegetarian in Vietnamese, and this new concept is not related to Do Chay – has taken over the 1269 Hamilton Street address, offering similar fare to the former tenant.

The new restaurant, which held its soft opening on December 26, shared its new menu with Dished, which includes dishes like Buddha Salad Rolls, Lotus Stem Salad, Daikon Cakes, and Crispy Fried Wontons.

You’ll also be able to find a variety of Banh Mi (including vegan pork skin and BBQ chicken), bowls of pho, noodle bowls, and rice plates.

The menu is entirely vegetarian, with some vegan offerings as well, in addition to modern twists on Vietnamese classics.

During its soft opening period, Buddha Chay will be offering patrons 10% off until January 31, 2023.

Buddha Chay

Address: 1269 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Instagram