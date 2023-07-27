At the end of this month, one of the city’s favourite longtime spots for wontons will close its doors.

Hoy’s Wonton House, located in the Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood at 1202 Kingsway, has posted a note to its door informing diners of the impending closure.

“We tried our best in the last couple months to extend the lease, but the new building owner refused to do so. We have no choice but only make this very sad decision after serving this community for many years,” the notice reads.

Hoy’s has been a go-to restaurant in the neighbourhood for 40 years, serving Hong Kong-style dishes such as stir-fried seafood, wonton soup, steamed rice noodle rolls, and more.

The restaurant shared that its last day of business will be July 29.

“We like to thank all loyalty customer for supporting us in the past 40 years, hope to see all again if we could find a new place to reopen,” the note continues.

The restaurant is located in a small corner strip mall, along with one other business, and it’s likely that this lot will be redeveloped in the near future.

Be sure to pay this iconic restaurant a visit before it closes on Saturday.