A favourite local spot for pizza and Italian eats has suddenly closed.

Cotto Enoteca Pizzeria, which was located at 6011 East Hastings Street in Burnaby, apparently closed its doors earlier this summer.

Known for its wood-fired pizza, Cotto Enoteca shuttered without informing its patrons of the closure and did not make a formal announcement.

The restaurant’s social pages and website have already been wiped, and Cotto Enoteca has now been marked as “permanently closed” on both Google Maps and Yelp.

The restaurant, founded in 2012, appears to have closed sometime in June or July.

Dished has been unable to contact the restaurant for further details on the closure.

The restaurant group behind Enoteca also operates Cotto al Mare in Surrey’s Crescent Beach area.