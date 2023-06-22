Vancouver will be down one great spot for coffee and treats at the end of June. Whitewood Coffee has shared it will be shuttering in just one week.

The minimalist Oak Street spot is known for its specialty coffee and baked bites like Belgian Liege Waffles and toasts.

“It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our shop effective on 29th June 2023. Over the years, it has been our privilege to serve the community and provide you with great coffee and food,” the coffee shop shared in a post on its Instagram account.

“After careful consideration and evaluation of various factors, including market conditions and business sustainability, we have made the difficult decision to close our shop. This decision was not made lightly, and we understand that it may come as a disappointment to many of our cherished customers.”

The sweet spot then went on to thank the community and the loyal customers it has served over the years and urged folks to keep an eye on its social media accounts and its website for any updates about the business.

Whitewood first opened its doors in the winter of 2020. You can find it open until June 29.