We’ve got some not-so-sweet news, pals. SinAmen Bun Co. has shared it will be winding down operations at its Abbotsford location.

This concept will be continuing to offer up its goods until its final day of operation on Saturday, July 29.

SinAmen is known for serving up gourmet cinnamon buns, homemade soups, gourmet hot dogs, sundaes, and gelato by the scoop.

The business says there had been “many hurdles over the last year” that led to this decision, including Abbotsford’s “change in parking regulations and lack of enforcement downtown.”

After Saturday, you can still get this spot’s signature treats at its Chilliwack location, and the same team is opening a new concept in the area soon: Smoke Shack BBQ.

The SinAmen team also noted that they “fully expect to use the equipment to relocate somewhere that will better serve our customers.”

We’ll keep you posted when that news drops. Stay tuned!