We never like to see a crispy fried chicken concept fly the coop (aka Vancouver), but we’re sad to say Win Win Chick-N has done just that.

The brand known for serving up locally sourced hand-breaded chicken has confirmed to Dished that its 8197 Main Street outpost has closed.

Win Win cites unsuccessful lease negotiations and a demolition clause on this building as the reason for shuttering.

But, it’s not all bad news, people.

Win Win still operates a location in Richmond’s Steveston Village at 12160 First Avenue. The concept also tells us they are “keeping our options open for another location once the right one comes up that suits our requirements.”

So we may very well see Win Win spread its wings once again in Vancouver down the line.