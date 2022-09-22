Good news for folks living in the Tri-Cities.

A new spot for sushi and Korean eats has just opened in Port Coquitlam, and its name is pretty straightforward about what we can expect from the food.

Awesome Sushi, located at 4150 – 2180 Kelly Avenue in the heart of Port Coquitlam, is currently in its soft opening stages.

The new spot, with a charming storefront and very peaceful interior, has a range of menu offerings, including donburi, maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi, and a lineup of “Awesome Special Rolls.”

Awesome Sushi also offers combination platters and a few Japanese appetizers, including gomae, sunomono, and miso soup.

While the menu is limited during the soft opening, the restaurant plans to add more sushi and roll offerings later, in addition to some Korean items, according to both its website and Instagram page.

For now, Awesome Sushi will be open Monday to Saturday from 11:30 am to 9 pm and on Sundays from 11:30 am to 8 pm. The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays.

Address: 4150 – 2180 Kelly Avenue, Port Coquitlam

