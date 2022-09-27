There’s a new immersive dining concept in Richmond and it’s an exciting one.

Remix Restaurant and Bar soft opened back in July and has slowly been attracting diners for its Northern Chinese cuisine, wild drink options, and theatrical ambience.

Located in Richmond’s Union Square Shopping Centre, Remix is definitely a social dining experience, where shareable dishes and jumbo boozy drinks served with glowing blue lights make dinner time feel more like party time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIVIAN | VAN•B.C | YVR EATS (@eat.withvivian)

With a focus on dishes from Northern China, like salted duck with egg yolks, crab and rice cakes, BBQ skewers, and braised pork hock, Remix offers food that goes particularly well with drinking.



Speaking of the drinks, Remix has huge jugs of soju bombs where the bottles of soju are served upside down right in front of you. You can also grab a literal bucket of fruit juice, complete with freshly cut fruit, with your choice of shots of liquor served in little glass vials.

Everything here is very photographable, from the presentation to the restaurant’s design.

Remix’s interiors are impressive and definitely attention-grabbing, with light displays ranging from under-the-ocean scenes to moving images of Van Gogh’s The Starry Night.

Remix is currently open from Monday to Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm and from 5 pm to 12 am.

Remix Restaurant and Bar

Address: 8300 Capstan Way #1008 (inside Union Square Shopping Centre), Richmond

Phone: 604-370-6868

Instagram