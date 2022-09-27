In a city as rainy and frequently overcast as Vancouver, the genre of the cozy cafe is an absolute requirement.

Once the weather cools down and the leaves start to turn, we immediately find ourselves seeking out the coziest nooks in the city, from cafes to bars to restaurants.

These spots have corners to nestle into, a comforting atmosphere, warming beverages, and just generally make you feel like the rain coming down heavily outside maybe isn’t so bad, after all.

Here are our picks for the coziest cafes and coffee shops in Vancouver.

Le Marché St. George

Essentially creating the template for what it means to be a “cozy cafe” in Vancouver, Le Marché St. George is the ultimate hibernation spot. Located on the first floor of a heritage house in what used to be a general store, Marché has definite Old World vibes, with rustic interiors that wouldn’t be out of place in the French countryside. Head here for crepes, warming drinks (served in eclectic vintage cups), and select grocery items.

Address: 4393 St George Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-5107



Birds & the Beets

Located in Gastown, this cozy cafe faces both Alexander Street and Powell Street and not only has charming interiors but also fantastic food and coffee. Head here for lunch (we recommend the miso barley grain bowl!), a pastry, or to buy some dried flower arrangements from locals The Wildbunch, which are for sale at the front.

Address: 55 Powell Street, Vancouver

The Federal Store

All the best spots are tucked away on residential streets, nestled among old houses and apartment buildings, and The Federal Store is no exception. This luncheonette and grocer has limited seating inside, but the vine-covered exterior, abundance of hanging plants outside, and welcoming atmosphere make it one of our top choices when we’re cozy-seeking.

Address: 2601 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-2605



Liberty Bakery and Cafe

With its eclectic collection of vintage paintings, Shaker-style wooden tables and chairs, and white-washed wood panel walls and ceiling, Liberty Bakery and Cafe exudes ample cozy charm. The coffee here is great and so are the sweets, pastries, and select savoury options.

Address: 3699 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-9999



Mum’s the Word

This self-proclaimed “caffeine barroom” is both a bar and a cafe, which means you can keep the cozy vibes going from coffee time to wine time. With vintage couches, rugs, tables, and other decor that looks as if it’s been snagged from your grandparent’s home, this spot is a great place to hide away inside for a while (which is why it’s also on our list of the coziest bars in Vancouver!).

Address: 1301 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-6246



Greenhorn Cafe

Tucked along a residential street in the West End, Greenhorn Cafe is a spacious and welcoming spot for brunch, an espresso, or an afternoon sweet. We especially like grabbing one of the window seats in the front or one of the ones at the back where a collection of records sit on display (and are also played on the record player from time to time).

Address: 994 Nicola Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2912



Lost and Found Cafe

This large space in the Downtown Eastside not only has plenty of seating – much of it made up of couches – but also has a cool, eclectic vibe that makes it feel more like you’re hanging out in someone’s loft apartment instead of in a cafe. Lost + Found also hosts events and performances.

Address: 33 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-7444



Finch’s Market & Tea and Coffee House

Finch’s has two locations in Vancouver – the Market tucked in Strathcona, and the OG Tea and Coffee House located downtown – and both are cozy. The Pender Street spot is usually busier, but has some of the best people-watching window seats in the city, while the Georgia Street location is bigger, serves the same great baguette sandwiches, and has just as much charm.

Address: 501 E Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1644



Address: 353 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-899-4040



The Wilder Snail

This neighbourhood cafe (another one situated among residential homes!) is a glowing beacon of warm light, especially on dark winter nights. Wilder Snail has some indoor seating, as well as a patio, and is adjacent to MacLean Park. It offers some pastries, seasonal drinks (egg nog lattes and apple cider!), and a few select market items.

Address: 799 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-216-0640



Caffe La Tana

Wine bar, Italian bistro, and cafe, La Tana is a comfortable nook for Italian-style espresso drinks and snacks. There are a few bistro tables along the window in the front, as well as some cozy seating in the back, but the whole space will make you feel like you’ve travelled to Italy.

Address: 635 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5462



East Cafe

Located in Hastings-Sunrise, this neighbourhood cafe has all the feels of an old-school spot, where the emphasis is on the coffee and the company. Part of what makes this spot feel so cozy and charming is the old building it’s housed in, but it’s also the welcoming environment and fact that folks of all background flock here for their daily cup of joe.

Address: 2401 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6400



