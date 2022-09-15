Residents of North Vancouver now have a new pizza spot to add to their must-try list.

Captain’s Oven Pizza, the popular Surrey-based pizza joint, has just opened its newest location in North Vancouver’s Capilano Mall.

The 935 Marine Drive address is the first North Shore location for the brand, as well as its first in-mall location.

Captain’s Oven Pizza is known for its authentic, Neapolitan-style pizzas, which are available in over 40 varieties.

You can choose from meat, vegetarian, specialty, or even customize your own pizza. There’s also a lineup of appetizers, salads, and pastas on offer.

Pizzas are made in a three-ton, handmade stone brick oven shipped directly from Italy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Captain’s Oven Pizza (@captainsovenpizza)

The Capilano Mall location is 1,127 square feet, with special deals every Monday where patrons can buy any medium or large pizza and get a second for 50 percent off.

There will also be pasta specials every Tuesday during lunchtime and, for a limited time, free delivery on Wednesdays.

Captain’s Oven Pizza opened its first Vancouver location downtown last summer.

Captain’s Oven Pizza — Capilano Mall

Address: Capilano Mall — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean