A cute new spot for creative bubble tea-style drinks has made it onto our list of places to try out.

Peachy Peachy, located at 3612 Kingsway, is just on the Vancouver side before Boundary Road – not far from the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain station.

The new tea shop, specializing in Chinese-style bubble tea, sparkling drinks, and other inventive beverages, has been in its soft opening stage since late July, during which time it’s been fine-tuning its menu offerings.

Patrons will find a range of options here, from refreshing lemon green tea varieties to milk teas with whipped cream to specialty slush drinks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ​PEACHY PEACHY 桃喜 (Kingsway) (@peachypeachy.bc.ca)

Peachy Peachy also has a lineup of sparkling water drinks, including rose lychee and green apple, all of which are served with free popping boba.

We’re particularly eager to try the Champagne Grape Milk Tea with Whipped Cream or the Classic Coconut Latte.

For its soft opening hours, Peachy Peachy is open daily from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Peachy Peachy

Address: 3612 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-8686

Instagram