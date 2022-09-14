Popular Korean street food spot Frying Pan is making moves!

The concept, known for its hefty handhelds and comfort eats, has revealed it is relocating its Gastown brick-and-mortar location to Vancouver’s West End.

The food-truck-turned-fast-casual-restaurant will be leaving its 60 W Cordova Street address and landing at 1101 Denman Street on Saturday, September 24.

On launch day the eatery will be offering its Classic Sando for $5 to the first 100 guests who head to the new Denman Street spot beginning at 11 am.

The former Fatburger location has gotten a makeover, it’s now a fully licenced space where folks can dine in or pick up for grab-and-go.

Expect signature Frying Pan favourites as well as new eats such as the Pa Dak Sando and the Veggie Sando.

“We’re thrilled to have found a new home for Frying Pan in the West End and look forward to introducing ourselves to the neighbours,” says Sunny Jung, Frying Pan’s Chef-Owner, who also owns the business with wife and Co-Owner Sunny Jung.

“We’ve always loved the West End and we look forward to continuing to showcase the best Korean-inspired cuisine for long-time fans and first-timers alike.”

Once it has launched, the new Denman location will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.

You can also still find the Frying Pan food truck serving lunch downtown at 505 Burrard Street from Wednesday to Friday from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

Frying Pan

Address: 1101 Denman Street, Vancouver

