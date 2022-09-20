FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Sep 20 2022
It’s always a good time for noodles, but the cooler autumn weather has us craving one of our favourite dishes especially.

Just in time for noodle season, Sip Bowl La Mian has opened its newest location in Richmond.

The new spot for the chain – whose only other location is at W 41 Avenue in Vancouver – is at #132 4200 No. 3 Road, right by the Aberdeen SkyTrain station.

Sip Bowl is known for its comforting and authentic Lanzhou pulled noodle dishes, with offerings ranging from its signature bowl (with beef shank or brisket), Jiang Shui La Mian, and Braised Beef La Mian.

Diners also have the choice of picking the thickness of the noodles, which range from “hair thin” to “supreme.”

The restaurant also has a few appetizers to get you started, including peppercorn chicken, signature pickled cabbage, and chili potatoes.

For the Richmond location’s soft opening, a prize of $100 worth of noodles will be given to one lucky winner. To enter, you’ll have to dine in and scan the contest’s QR code, but only until September 31.

Sip Bowl La Mian is open for dine-in and take-out daily from 11 am to 9 pm.

