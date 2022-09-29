FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant OpeningsSpecials & Deals

Obanhmi has just opened a new location in Richmond

We love Vietnamese street food, so when a new spot opens up, we take note.

Obahnmi, the local brand known for its banh mi sandwiches, rolls, and Vietnamese coffee, has just expanded its offerings to Richmond.

With seven other existing locations already – four in Vancouver, one in Burnaby, one in Surrey, and one in Langley – it was only a matter of time before Obanhmi decided to open up shop in Richmond.

The new spot, located at 6211 Buswell Street, has just opened, making it the eighth spot for the brand.

 

As for its menu offerings, Obanhmi has a huge range of banh mi varieties, from honey garlic chicken to pork lemongrass to the classic (with pâté, Vietnamese mayo, jambon, and Vietnamese ham).

You can also grab its fan-favourite Nem Fries for a snack – deep-fried minced pork in wonton wrappers – real fruit smoothies, or Vietnamese coffees.

For its grand opening, Obahnmi is offering a special 20% off deal until the end of the month – which happens to be tomorrow, by the way, so you better go quick.

Obahnmi – Richmond

Address: 6211 Buswell Street #140, Richmond
Phone: 604-370-8648

