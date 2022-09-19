Not long ago, Dished shared that one of Vancouver’s favourite spots for Singaporean cuisine would officially be expanding.

Now, the big day is nearly here: Shiok is set to open its newest Metro Vancouver location this week.

The new Shiok is located at The Eateries food court at The City of Lougheed – aka Unit 907, 9855 Austin Road in Burnaby – and is set to officially open on Tuesday, September 20.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shiok Vancouver (@shiok.ca)

This spot, which already has an outpost on Kingsway, is known for its traditional and modern takes on Singaporean food. Menu items include Nasi Lemak, Laksa, Nyonya Chicken Curry, and Mee Siam.

You can also expect to fine comfort food like Kaya toast as well as drinks like Teh Tarik and Bandung.

Check out the new food court location on its first day tomorrow.

Shiok Singaporean Cuisine — Burnaby

Address: The Eateries food court at The City of Lougheed — Unit 907, 9855 Austin Road, Burnaby

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean