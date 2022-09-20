There is something incredibly comforting and satisfying about Cantonese-style rice rolls – called Cheong Fun – so when a place opens up that specializes in them, we take note.

Grandma’s Rice Roll opened up a few months ago in Richmond and already it’s seen crowds just waiting to try its made-from-scratch namesake dish.

Located at 8111 Anderson Road, Grandma’s Rice Roll makes its Cheung Fun the traditional way by grinding rice with water in a stone mill – something the restaurant does every day in order to keep everything fresh.

The focused concept behind Grandma’s Rice Roll was inspired by the owner’s grandma, according to the business’s Instagram page, which says that the restaurant is a story about Grandma and her little stone mill.

In addition to Cheung Fun served with everything from pork and shiitake, beef and parsley, and BBQ pork, the restaurant also serves a range of congee dishes and Cantonese-style sizzling hot pot.

The menu may be small, but the dishes all center on the house-made rice rolls, which are even served with some of the hot pot options.

Beverage options include Rose Jujube Soy Milk, Milk Tea, and Taro Sesame Soy Milk.

Grandma’s Rice Roll is open daily from 8 am to 4 pm and 6 pm to 11 pm.

Grandma’s Rice Roll

Address: 8111 Anderson Road Unit 180, Richmond

Phone: 604-247-1362

Instagram