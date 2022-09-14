An exciting new spot for Korean eats and boozy drinks is set to open up in Richmond this week.

JJANG Korean BBQ & Social House is slated to soft open on Friday, September 16 at the Metro Vancouver city’s Oval Community at 115-5668 Hollybridge Way.

JJANG has been a long time in the making, and while the restaurant has yet to share a full food or drink menu, some previews on its Instagram page reveal that, in addition to Korean BBQ classics, this spot will serve fried chicken, fries, stone pot jjigaes, and other shareable dishes.

JJANG has coined itself as “a cool place to consume alcohol,” so its drink offerings are likely going to be just as exciting as the food.

Based on a few teasers on its social, it looks like patrons can expect anything from piña coladas to yakult soju offerings.

JJANG will have a soft opening period of about two weeks before it holds a grand opening on October 1.

JJANG Korean BBQ & Social House

Address: 115-5668 Hollybridge Way, Richmond

