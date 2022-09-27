Vancouver’s Victoria Drive, between 33rd Avenue and 44th Avenue, is known for its wealth of incredible Vietnamese restaurants, almost all of which are often busy.

Now, a brand straight from Vietnam has opened its very first Vancouver location, and to say locals are excited would be an understatement.

Hủ Tiếu Hồng Phát has its roots in Saigon and has been perfecting its recipes since it first opened in 1975.

After establishing its dedicated following over several generations, Hồng Phát has finally set up shop in Vancouver.

Located at 5076 Victoria Drive – right in the sweet spot next to Hoa Phuong Do and Hem 377 – the new restaurant just opened its doors this week.

According to the restaurant’s website, the dish it’s most well-known for is the “Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang,” or Phnom Penh Pork Rice Noodle, but diners can expect to find plenty of other dishes as well, including deep-fried crab and shrimp rolls.

This spot has only been open a short while but is already drawing crowds, so plan to wait a bit for a table!

Address: 5076 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

