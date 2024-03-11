FoodRestaurant Openings

Tutto Belle Il Gelato: Vancouver's latest spot for unique gelato flavours

Mar 11 2024
Fans of gelato, this one’s for you. Tutto Belle Il Gelato is gearing up to open its doors in Vancouver.

The new stop for this beloved sweet treat will be serving up “classic Italian flavours with a paddle of local Vancouver ingredients,” according to its Instagram.

Some of the flavours teased sound absolutely delightful, like orange chocolate, cheese fig, uji matcha, Madagascar vanilla, and more.

Tutto Belle Il Gelato will open at 2151 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, right beside Kitsilano Jam Cafe in the unit previously occupied by Pacific Poke.

What’s even better is that Vancouverites won’t have to wait much longer to get their gelato fix, as the shop is expected to soft open on March 15 and will operate from 11 am to 8 pm.

