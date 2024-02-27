Sunny Side Up: New breakfast spot opens in former De Dutch location

Another De Dutch location has closed in Vancouver, but a new breakfast spot has risen from the ashes to take its place.

Located at 410 W 2nd Avenue in Vancouver, Sunny Side Up opened its doors last month with some egg-citing breakfast and lunch offerings.

You can expect to find some classic breakfast diner offerings like your standard eggs, sausages, and toast. It also serves up items like steak and eggs, eggs benedict, and avocado toast.

You can also find some lunch offerings on its menus with a selection of handhelds like smash burgers, grilled cheeses, and chicken sandwiches. You can also find pasta on its menu like spaghetti bolognese, seafood arrabita, and a rotating daily pasta option.

Sunny Side Up is open from 7 am to 3 pm daily.

Sunny Side Up

Address: 410 W 2nd Avenue, Vancouver

