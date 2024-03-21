Mocktails is a brand new alcohol free liquor store that just opened in Vancouver, joining the trend of other non-alcoholic shops in BC like Bevees and Sobar.

Located at 1250 Commercial Drive, Mocktails is the “first exclusively alcohol-free liquor store in Vancouver” and offers a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, bitters and aperitifs, vintage glassware and more.

“We have been working nonstop for nearly a year in preparation,” shared Mocktails owner Angela in an Instagram post. “Finding the perfect spot in this amazing neighborhood, in the heart of Vancouver, was no easy feat.”

“With the opening of Mocktails, I hope to offer a beautiful space where you want to spend your time, a comfortable place to explore and experience all the thoughtfully selected varieties of non-alcoholic wines, spirits, beers, premixed drinks, bitters, aperitifs, syrups, mixers, and more… as well as our carefully curated selection of unique vintage barware.”

“Whether you’re sober curious or sober serious, our doors are wide open where everyone is welcome, and I am always available to answer any questions you may have,” continued Angela.

Mocktails is now open from Tuesday to Sunday for all your non-alcoholic drink needs.

Address: 1250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver