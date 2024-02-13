Lucky Taco to open second location in Vancouver's River District

Kitsilano’s popular Mexican-style cantina Lucky Taco is getting ready to open its second location in Vancouver’s River District neighbourhood.

On the menu, you can expect the restaurant’s signature tacos, small plates, nachos, grilled street corn, margaritas, and a great selection of tequila and mezcal.

The new space by Gooseneck Hospitality will be 1,050 square feet and will have 30 seats, with a 25-seat patio expected to open in spring.

“We first opened Lucky Taco in Kits because we ourselves were looking for this local watering hole-type place that was not only fun, bright, and high-energy, but also offered great eats and drinks,” says James Iranzad, Partner, Gooseneck Hospitality.

“This is also what we hope to offer the River District community with the opening of our new Lucky Taco. People who want to have a quick happy hour snack and drink with a friend, or bring their family for an enjoyable dinner.”

The new Mexican-style cantina officially opens on Friday, February 24, 2024, with a few soft opening days beforehand. At launch, it will be open Monday to Thursday, from 4 pm, and Friday to Sunday from 11:30 am.

If you can’t wait till then, you can visit the OG Lucky Taco at 1685 Yew Street in Kitsilano.

Address: 8547 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Instagram