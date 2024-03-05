The Hestia Veggie Restaurant is now open in Vancouver

It’s been a rough couple of months for vegetarian restaurants in Vancouver, with restaurants like Heirloom and Good Dog Plant Foods announcing closures. However, a newcomer to the vegan food scene has recently opened.

The Hestia Veggie Restaurant opened in January 2024 and is serving up vegan and vegetarian Vietnamese delights.

You can find your typical Vietnamese cuisine at Hestia, but all made vegan or vegetarian. Menu items include the Vegan Fish bowl made with vegan fish, rice noodles, tofu, kale, carrot, lettuce, and danmuji pickled radish.

You can also find Dan Dan Noodles on the menu made with mushrooms, eggplant, vegan meat, peanut, chili, onion, and kale noodles.

You can visit Hestia from 11:30 am to 8 pm on Monday to Friday and 11:30 am to 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The Hestia Veggie Restaurant

Address: 1161 Davie Street, Vancouver

