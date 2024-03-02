Petrichor Social is the latest restaurant to join the Vancouver scene. Located at the former location of Jules Bistro, this new eatery promises to delight in both its tasty food and beautiful interior.

Dished was able to get a sneak peek ahead of its March 4 grand opening to check out the space and try some of the food. Here’s what we thought about this new restaurant.

The concept

Petrichor aims to bring the quality of the hospitality industry from the South of France. This includes the quality of food, drinks, and time you spend in the restaurant.

Owner Luc Duval hails from Montpellier in the South of France and has had a passion for food since he was young. After working in high-end restaurants and hotels in France, England, and New York, Duval made the move to Vancouver to fulfill his dream of opening his own restaurant.

During our visit to Petrichor we had the chance to meet Duval and his mother and it became apparent that Luc’s love of food had to be genetic. Both were visibly excited about the food being served (and who could blame them when the food was this delicious).

Named after the pleasant smell of the first rain after a long dry spell, Petrichor aims to be a haven for Vancovuerites to escape out of the rain and enjoy a delicious beverage and meal.

The food

Do yourself a favour on your first visit and order the crab cakes. These make the list of some of our favourite crab cakes in the city. Perfectly crunchy on the outside and soft and creamy on the inside, it’s everything you’d want from a crab cake — and more. Pair it with a side of saffron aioli and you’re in for a delicious treat.

Another delicious shareable on Petrichor’s menu is the truffle pommes dauphine, which are like tiny little potato bites. They have a crispy outside but delicate and fluffy interior.

Just like the crab cakes, this dish is perfect to share over with drinks with friends (but there’s nothing wrong with ordering a bowl full of these for yourself, either). These come with a side of truffle aioli made perfect for dipping.

Other notable mentions on the appetizer side of the menu include the creamy mushroom on brioche toast and the harissa roasted butternut. The toast was served with this tangy cream that brought a unique flavour and consistency to the dish.

The harissa roasted butternut on the other hand was accompanied by crispy parmesan chips and a green tahini which brought everything together.

But don’t worry, Petrichor is boasting more than just tasty small bites. The mains are equally as delicious. One of our favourites was the saffron lobster risotto served with lobster claw meat.

Additionally, you can’t go wrong with braised beef chuck served with aligot (a mixture of cheese and mashed potatoes) and sautéed vegetables.

If you’re looking for some tasty beverages, Petrichor also has you covered. We were particularly fond of the Crème de la Crème, a cocktail served with rhubarb and ginger-infused gin, custard, vanilla syrup, raspberry puree, and lemon juice. Its taste reminded us of a boozy Yakult in the best way possible.

You also can’t go wrong with Petrichor’s signature cocktail. Named after the restaurant, this tasty cocktail comes with Jaegermeister, Chambord, lemon juice, and vanilla syrup in a glass with a cube of ice.

But back to the food. We need to take a moment to appreciate this seared Pacific salmon that was beautifully tender and had a crispy skin. It’s served with a fennel salad which added a nice freshness to the overall dish.

To end our visit, we had to get a taste of the duck breast. Think of this as an upscale version of your favourite holiday dinner (maybe even better than what your mom makes, but don’t tell her that). Duck breast is served on a bed of cranberry sauce with a side of those delicious pommel dauphine and sautéed vegetables.

So is Petrichor Social worth the visit? Most definitely. Everything on the menu tasted delicious, so we’re pretty sure that you’re in for a good time regardless of what you order.

Petrichor Social soft opens starting March 1, with its grand opening slated for March 4.

Address: 216 Abbott Street, Vancouver

