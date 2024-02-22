Bufala River District reveals it's opening very soon in Vancouver

It’s a good day to be a pizza lover in Vancouver, as we’ve got some news you’ll be thrilled by. The long-awaited Bufala River District has shared its opening date, and it’s very soon.

Located at 3489 Sawmill Crescent, the 80-seat Italian-inspired pizzeria is nearly ready to welcome its first patrons inside.

This fresh South Vancouver restaurant is Gooseneck Hospitality’s third Bufala. The other two outposts can be found in Kerrisdale and North Vancouver’s Edgemont neighbourhood.

“As with Lucky Taco, we’re thrilled to finally introduce Bufala to the River District community,” says James Iranzad, partner at Gooseneck Hospitality.

“Each of our Bufala locations was created to become that gathering place – where friends and families can gather for delicious food and drink every day of the week. There’s definitely excitement amongst our neighbours already, and we hope our food, drinks, an excellent service will bring people together in River District.”

Set to open March 1, the newest addition to the Bufala family will offer scratch-made classic and contemporary Neapolitan-style pizzas along with pastas, and more.

While the River District restaurant’s menu will follow the same format as Edgemont’s, Bufala says we can anticipate some exclusive, location-specific dishes such as Roast Chicken with chestnut & truffle sausage and Quattro Fromaggi Arancini.

We can thank Bufala Executive Chef Kevin Atkinson and Bufala River District Head Chef Eddie Muñoz for all of the deliciousness we’ll enjoy here.

For drinks, expect a great selection of craft beers, cocktails, espresso, and a wine list curated by Bufala River District General Manager Lisa Cook.

Designed by Ste. Marie Studio, the 3,300 sq ft space features marble and green accents, custom lighting, and on top of all that, a 45-seat patio is slated to arrive this spring.

Brunch service is also coming soon.

You might find this new spot open ahead of its official March 1 launch day. Soft opening dates are a possibility, we’re told.

Once it’s open, find it operating Monday to Thursday at 4 pm for happy hour and dinner service, and Friday to Sunday from 11:30 am for lunch, happy hour, and dinner service.

In case you missed it, Bufala’s sister concept, Lucky Taco, opens its new location in the River District this week.

Bufala River District

Address: 3489 Sawmill Crescent, Vancouver

