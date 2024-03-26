A Bao Time is the latest grab-and-go bao spot in Richmond

Earlier this year, Dished reported that signs for a new bao shop have appeared in Richmond. Now, A Bao Time has officially opened and we’ve got all the deets.

This new shop is a quick-serve restaurant, which means that patrons can mix and match their favourite menu items and take them to go.

Additionally, it also sells many food items in frozen packages so patrons can enjoy their favourite bao buns, dumplings, and hearty soups at home.

A representative from A Bao Time told Dished that “Patrons can expect classic Asian breakfast items such as steamed bao buns with over 10 different kinds of fillings, classic dim sum items like shrimp dumplings and congee, quick snacks such as Taiwanese sausages, refreshing drinks such as milk tea, and hearty soups like Korean army stew.”

The bao shop also serves drinks like milk tea, coffee, and iced lemon tea.

This new restaurant is meant to be a grab-and-go shop, meaning you won’t find any tables inside to sit down and enjoy your meal.

A Bao Time is located just off the Richmond-Brighouse station. If you’re lost, simply look for the spinning bao sign. Plus, it is just walking distance away from the brand-new robot bubble tea shop, which recently opened its doors.

A Bao Time

Address: 159-6386 No. 3 R0ad, Richmond

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok