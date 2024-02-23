Late last year, we spotted signs for a new Maxim’s Bakery in Lansdowne Centre, and we now have an official opening date.

The Hong Kong-style bakery will open on February 24, 2024.

Maxim’s is best known for its delicious cakes and baked goods. It also operates a restaurant at its Chinatown location that serves items like congee, noodles, udon, fried rice, sandwiches and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxim’s Bakery (@maxims.bakery)

This new location can be found inside Lansdowne Centre beside Infinity Fashion.

Are you going to grab some baked goods from Maxim’s on opening day? Let us know in the comments.

Maxim’s Bakery Lansdowne Centre

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram | Facebook