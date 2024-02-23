Maxim's Bakery announces opening date for new Lansdowne Centre location
Feb 23 2024, 5:31 pm
Late last year, we spotted signs for a new Maxim’s Bakery in Lansdowne Centre, and we now have an official opening date.
The Hong Kong-style bakery will open on February 24, 2024.
Maxim’s is best known for its delicious cakes and baked goods. It also operates a restaurant at its Chinatown location that serves items like congee, noodles, udon, fried rice, sandwiches and more.
- You might also like:
- The Pie Hole Kitsilano has found a new home after announcing closure
- Indigenous female-owned cafe to open at national historic site in BC
- New York-style Vancouver pizza shop to make its long-awaited return
View this post on Instagram
This new location can be found inside Lansdowne Centre beside Infinity Fashion.
Are you going to grab some baked goods from Maxim’s on opening day? Let us know in the comments.
Maxim’s Bakery Lansdowne Centre
Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond